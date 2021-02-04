Duplin County Schools provides school status update

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. – Duplin County Schools will resume the Plan B schedule on Monday, February 1. STEAMA Academy 1 students will return to in-person learning the week of February 1 while students in STEAMA Academy 2 will return to in-person learning the week of February 8.

The Plan A option for PreK-5 students will begin on March 15th with students attending school on Monday through Thursday. Friday’s will remain a 100% Remote Instruction/Mandatory Teacher Workday.

Students in grades 6-13 will continue in Plan B. Parents may continue to choose the 100% remote option for their child. Everyone is reminded to continue to follow all health and safety requirements.  

Click here to learn more about what Plan A will look like in Duplin County Schools 

