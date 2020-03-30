Duplin County Schools to resume student meal distribution on April 6

(WNCT) Duplin County Schools will resume student meal distribution beginning April 6.

DCS official said there will be a maximum of four plates, per car, per day.

Meals will be available at six school sites including Beulaville Elementary, B.F. Grady Elementary, North Duplin Elementary, Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary, Wallace Elementary, and Warsaw Elementary.

Student meals can be picked up at any one of the six school locations between the hours of 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Safety remains a top priority, so everyone is asked to practice social distancing and remain in their vehicle at all times.

Call 211 to locate additional food sites near you.

Visit the DCS website for updates: https://www.duplinschools.net