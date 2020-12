KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Schools will go with Plan C, which is 100% remote instruction, once classes resume in January.

Duplin County Government posted on its Facebook page that classes will be held online Jan. 6-18. The decision comes amid the growing number of coronavirus cases around the state.

Earlier this week, Craven County Schools said it will also begin its second semester under Plan C, from Jan. 6-15.