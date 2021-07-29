Duplin County Schools to require masks for students, staff during school year

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County’s Board of Education has announced that face masks and coverings will be required for all students and staff in pre-K through 12th grade for the upcoming school year.

In a press release issued Wednesday by Duplin County Schools, it states, “Considering all current data, Duplin County Schools will continue district-wide universal masking in all grades pre-k through 12 (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use). The District will continue to monitor the situation and announce changes as necessary.

“We understand for many of our families and staff members this is not a popular decision. Our goal is to stay in school in person all year. Given the current requirements for quarantining and isolating individuals with COVID-19 or those exposed to COVID-19, masks are the best mitigating strategy. Without masks, one COVID-19 positive individual could put an entire class in quarantine for two weeks. This would create disruption for many more of our families and staff members.”

