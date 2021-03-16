Duplin County Schools to switch to Plan A for in-person learning after coronavirus pandemic

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Schools will join other school systems in Eastern North Carolina in moving to Plan A for in-person learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

WNCT’s Camila Barco reports Duplin County switched to Plan A for pre-K through Grade 5 on Monday. Starting March 22, sixth through 12th grades will return to the classroom. Students will attend school in person Monday-Thursday with Friday used as remote learning, mandatory teacher workdays and cleaning days.

Parents and guardians do have the option to choose 100% virtual learning for their children.

Officials said parents/guardians wishing to change their child’s current learning plan (In-person or 100% remote learning) should complete the in-person or 100% Remote Instruction Change form found on each school’s website. Parents and guardians who are unable to access the form online may call their child’s school to submit the required information. 

