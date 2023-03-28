KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event in Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday taught students the importance of agriculture.

Duplin Grows is an annual event that’s been going on since 2015. Over 700 kids came out this year. Second graders from across the county came to the Duplin Events Center to learn about everything agriculture related.

“We have 12 stations set up [with] things that we grow in Duplin County, it can be as simple as poultry and pigs. They also talk about soil and germination. So, we’re talking about the basics of agriculture,” said Duplin County Program Assistant, Charmae Kendall.

Each station gave kids the opportunity to better understand one of the biggest industries in this area.

“Duplin County is a huge agricultural county, but there were a lot of folks that still don’t know where their food comes from. So, we’re really excited to represent the farmers. So, folks how their food is grown,” said Kendall.

Teachers like Wendy Parker were excited to take students out of the classroom for the day.

“They are really interested in [this]. Of course, their parents work in the industry as well. So, they know a lot about some of the agriculture [industry] already. So yeah, they definitely have some interest,” said Parker.

Organizers hope this experience is something these kids never forget.

“It’s nice for the kids to see full circle, what their parents are doing and the food that they’re providing for our families here in Duplin County and all over the world really,” said Kendall.