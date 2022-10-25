WASHINGTON, N.C.— Healthcare providers are excited to bring new talent into the field, so they are coming directly to the source at Beaufort County Community College.

The college will host 20 employers on Wednesday, November 8 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Boyette Conference Center. The Beaufort County Community College Healthcare Job Fair is open to the public and current students.

While most graduates of the college’s short-term and degree programs have positions lined up when they leave the college, the employers want to match job seekers with the appropriate training program for their future career. The college offers over 16 associate degree and short-term certification programs in the healthcare field, including nurse aide, registered medical assistant, emergency medical technician, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, paramedic, EKG technician, medical laboratory technology, practical nursing, and associate degree nursing.

Employers at the job fair will include Washington Fire-Rescue-EMS, Community Home Care & Hospice, Ridgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center, Agape Health Services, Novant Health, Quality Home Staffing, Inc., Maxim Healthcare Services, Pathfinders Home Care, ECU Health-Nursing Education, ECU Health-Beaufort, ECU Health-Talent, Labcorp, Intellichoice Home Care, ECU College of Nursing, Martin General Hospital, River Trace Nursing & Rehabilitation Services, Cherry Hospital, Queens University, ECU Physicians, and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Currently, the college is offering free tuition and fees for students in associate degree programs and in 50+ hour certification programs through Beaufort Promise. Starting in the Fall 2023, Beaufort Promise will change, but qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties will still be eligible for free tuition and fees, and students from other counties can qualify for financial aid such as Pell Grants. The college is currently accepting applications for the associate degree nursing, practical nursing and medical lab technology programs. To help applicants navigate the process, BCCC is holding a series of information sessions. Students can register for the sessions at www.beaufortccc.edu/ahinfo