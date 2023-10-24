GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Schools across the country are teaching children the dangers of drugs and why they are bad during Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week is October 23-31 and, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, it is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the nation.

“Sometimes kids don’t realize that their actions could have major consequences,” said Zulena Staton, a counselor at Sadie Saulter Educational Center.

During this week, schools teach about the dangers of drugs and tell young people how to live a healthy drug-free life.

“We just feel like we’re the beginning for these students in making good decisions. We’re doing this in a fun positive way that we’re making it showing the importance of it but we’re also making it something that the students enjoy so they want to hear more about,” said Catherine Alligood, principal of A.H Bangert Elementary School in Trent Woods.

Each day of the week has a certain theme that children dress up for. Each theme has an anti-drug message behind it.

“Catch the wave of kindness is tomorrow, and so we’re wearing Hawaiian and sunglasses on that day. Wednesday’s gonna be cowboy up against drugs and we’re gonna be wearing western wear. Superhero day is on Thursday, and then Friday it’s gonna be team up against drugs,” said Alligood.

Schools like Sadie Saulter Educational Center in Greenville partner with local police departments to educate students on drugs and how they can affect someone’s life.

“They speak with the students in regards to making positive decisions and making good behavior choices. They also talk about taking responsibility for themselves and what they want to do, not only now but in the future,” said Staton.

Red Ribbon Week began after the kidnapping, torture, harassment and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. His efforts led to a tip that resulted in the discovery of a multi-million-dollar marijuana manufacturing operation in Mexico.

Now, millions of schools nationwide celebrate Red Ribbon Week in his honor.