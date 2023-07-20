TARBORO, N.C. — Nearly 50 Edgecombe County high school seniors recently declared their intention to attend Edgecombe Community College in the fall.

The college honored the students at ECC Signing Day held at high schools in May. Signing Day is a national initiative to celebrate students for making a commitment to higher education.

Students, ECC leaders, and high school officials attended Signing Day events at North East Carolina Preparatory School, SouthWest Edgecombe High School, and Tarboro High School.

“We are so excited for you to be part of the Eagle family,” said Samanthia Phillips, vice president of student services at ECC. “College is what you make of it, and we hope you make the most of it. Whether you go on to a four-year school or enter the workforce when you finish your program with us, we will have helped you be as prepared as possible.”

Forty-seven seniors, almost 12 percent of high school seniors in Edgecombe County, declared their intent to join the student body of Edgecombe Community College. Edgecombe County seniors numbered 406 – 351 from Edgecombe County Public Schools and 55 from North East Carolina Preparatory School.

Among the 47 seniors who committed to ECC, 20 are EDGE Scholarship recipients. Through the EDGE Scholarship, students who qualify receive full funding to attend ECC, including tuition, fees, and books.

Other scholarship programs make attending ECC the most cost-effective choice for students and their families.

Fall classes begin August 17. To get started on attending ECC, go to edgecombe.edu/future.