ECSU named to ‘Top Influential HBCUs’ list

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) has been named as one of the most influential HBCUs in the country.

The ranking, according to AcademicInfluence.com, ranks ECSU as 25th out of 30 HBCUs to receive the honor. That places them in the top 23% of 107 HBCUs across the county.

“For many students, HBCUs have established themselves as their preferred educational destination. Students today want more than a degree-they want a college experience that meets their personal needs. And more are finding what they want in an HBCU,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

ECSU offers 28 bachelor’s degrees and four master’s degrees.