GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s commencement ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum to celebrate approximately 2,000 members of the fall Class of 2022. Misty Miller, a 1999 ECU graduate, will be the keynote speaker.

Miller is the senior vice president of organizational development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the largest youth-serving nonprofits with nearly 5,000 locations serving more than 3.6 million children and teens each year. For almost 20 years she has dedicated her career to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in eastern North Carolina. Miller is also involved in a variety of continuing education programs including Leadership Summit, a selective educational program for CEOs of high-performing Boys & Girls Club organizations designed by Harvard Business School and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Miller received a degree in recreation and leisure studies from ECU and serves on the Board of Directors for the East Carolina University Foundation. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

College-specific recognition ceremonies will take place that afternoon. For a complete list of ceremonies and additional details visit ECU’s commencement website at https://commencement.ecu.edu/.