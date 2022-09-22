GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s commencement ceremony is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our students. This time-honored tradition congratulates them for a job well done and encourages them to accomplish amazing things in the future.

The university’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony will be in person at Minges Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m.

All ECU fall 2022 graduates and eligible summer 2022 graduates, including those earning undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and professional degrees, will be required to complete an RSVP form to participate in the university commencement ceremony. The RSVP process will open Oct. 7 with a deadline of Nov. 18.

The required RSVP process will assist with logistical planning, guest seating and safety protocols. Students who have completed the RSVP by Nov. 18 will receive additional instructions by email closer to the university ceremony.

ECU intends to host college-specific recognition ceremonies on campus on the afternoon and evening of Dec. 16. Each college recognition ceremony, unlike the university commencement ceremony, will require tickets for entry.

Plans for the college recognition ceremonies are still in development. The exact times and dates will be announced in the coming weeks to graduating students via email as well as posted to the ECU commencement website.

Additional updates and information will be posted throughout the semester on the ECU commencement website including details about the commencement speaker, parking, hotels, RSVPs and more. For questions about commencement, visit the ECU commencement website or email commencement@ecu.edu.