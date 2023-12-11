GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After years of hard work, thousands of East Carolina University students are getting ready to walk across the stage on Friday. Many of those students will now hit the job market.

According to an expert with ECU Career Services, the data indicates a pretty good job market available for those graduates.

The latest jobs report was released last week. It shows the unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in the last few months at 3.9%. Tom Halasz, director of Career Services at ECU said typically the low unemployment rate means there are more jobs available. He also says on their ECU job board,they have more than 100,000 postings. That’s up about two percent from last year at this time.

Halasz also said a lot of the openings could actually depend on what field graduates are looking to go into.

“Internet and software postings as well as electronics and computer hardware are down 38%,” Halasz said. “On the other hand, healthcare and government are up 20%. So I think we can say, it’s a good job market, however a lot of it will depend on a student’s goals and their preparation.”

Soon-to-be grads could also be competing with people who are deciding to leave their jobs.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are choosing to leave their current position for something different. That could make it a little more challenging in certain fields.

ECU Career Services works year-round with students by hosting job fairs as well as getting them prepared for those. They even help graduates up to a year after they’ve graduated to find a job.