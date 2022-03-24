GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In celebration of serving his first year as chancellor, ECU honored Dr. Philip Rogers in an Installation Ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony was also part of Founders Week.

Since March 15th of 2021, the Greenville native has been helping lead the school. His message Thursday was all about a deep love for the city and plans for the future at ECU.

“I learned to swing a baseball bat just down the road in Elm Street Park. I learned that Eastern North Carolina barbecue was the only kind of barbecue, and then I went off to Washington DC, and I learned that there’s no place like home,” said Rogers during his speech.

Prior to this role, Rogers served as the senior vice president for Learning and Engagement at the American Council for Education in Washington D.C. Those who worked with him there spoke on his vision of higher education.

“Building institutional capacity to address real needs, including the diversity of the student body, the diversity of the faculty, higher graduation rates, lower debt, lower costs,” said Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council of Education.

And now that vision continues with his new role at ECU.

“We’ve cut the ribbon on a brand new Life Sciences and Biotechnology complex. We’ve created ECU health to improve the lives of more than 1.4 million people in North Carolina, and we’ve successfully advocated for millions of dollars in new state investment to modernize our campus,” said Rogers.

During the ceremony, Rogers was given his oath of office by Peter Hans, president of the University of North Carolina System.

“His deep local roots, with his experience, combines to make a very special leader that I hope will be here for a long, long time to come,” said Hans.

Rogers also emphasized the responsibility of coming into a leadership role, especially during a challenging time.

“It’s why we do these jobs … to think about how we define challenges, how we define problems and how we rise to the occasion to develop solutions,” said Rogers.

Rogers is the 12th chancellor of the University. He succeeds Chancellor Cecil Stanton, who served from 2016 to 2019. There were two interim chancellors before Rogers took office, Daniel Gerlach and Ron Mitchelson.