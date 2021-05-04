ECU commencement ceremony will celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 this Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will host three in-person commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to celebrate the spring Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020. University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans will deliver the keynote address to about 4,000 spring graduates.

Ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. will recognize undergraduate students and be grouped by colleges to accommodate the number of graduates and guests. A 5 p.m. ceremony will celebrate ECU’s graduate and professional students. In addition to the spring graduates, about 500 members of the Class of 2020 are expected to attend the ceremonies.

“We are happy to recognize the accomplishments of our graduates in person this spring. They have overcome so many obstacles to get to this moment and they deserve to celebrate. I am also grateful to our faculty and staff who worked hard during the last several months to plan safe, in-person options,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers.

The university intends to host the ceremonies rain or shine, but circumstances such as severe weather could require the cancellation of one or more of the ceremonies.

Those not attending the commencement ceremony are asked to avoid the areas around Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on May 7 including:

Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street

14thStreet between Elm Street and Evans Street

Elm Street from Greenville Boulevard to 10th Street

Expect delays on Greenville Boulevard between 10th Street and Arlington Boulevard throughout the day.

Additional information can be found at http://www.ecu.edu/commencement.