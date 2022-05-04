GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s finally time for graduation for hundreds of students at East Carolina University.

Several graduation ceremonies will be held on Friday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Organizers say they are expecting a huge turnout and are expecting traffic to be a challenge.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton said they expect traffic to be very congested by 7 am on Friday morning, and very heavy traffic is likely to continue throughout the entire weekend. He also said you will want to plan your morning commute ahead of time, leave extra early to get your kids to school or yourself to work, and expect long delays on most of Greenville’s major streets.

“I would encourage motorists that aren’t coming to the ceremony to try to pick an alternate route to cut down on their wait times but also cut down on some of our congestion. And for those that are coming to the ceremony, leave in plenty of time, sit in traffic, get into our athletic complex, park, and then get into the ceremony,” said Sutton.

He said, if possible, you may want to avoid Greenville Boulevard, Charles Boulevard, 14th Street, and 10th Street throughout the weekend.