ECU committee wants new names for library, three other campus buildings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s Review of Building Names Ad Hoc committee met Friday to look at changing the names of five buildings on campus.

The committee met virtually to discuss the buildings on the campus that are named after controversial figures in the college’s history. Of the five buildings, the committee agreed that Jarvis Residence Hall, named after Gov. Thomas Jarvis, was in need of renaming the most.

Three other buildings were considered to have a request sent for renaming and name removals: Cotten Residence Hall, Fleming Residence Hall and Joyner Library. The list will be sent to the chancellor from the committee to recommend name changes to the college’s board.

Only one of the five buildings that were discussed was voted not to be renamed, Wright Auditorium, named after ECU’s first president, Robert Wright.

(Dr. Gerry Prokopowicz, Professor of Public History)

“We can’t pretend we didn’t have a first president,” ECU Professor of Public History Dr. Gerry Prokopowicz said. “It was Robert Wright, he did many good things for this university to make it what it is. He did hold views we wouldn’t approve of today but he didn’t act on them.”