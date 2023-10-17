GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year!

The fall season means East Carolina University’s Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge is back in full swing. Round one took place on Tuesday.

Students, faculty and staff gathered on the campus mall ready to listen to young ECU entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and products. Officials said this is one of the biggest years yet, with 62 teams competing in this round.

“I think the best advice is bring your idea and come out. I mean, we do it out here, we do round 1 outside on purpose and I think this is a lot… for students to see students. You’re going to see your friends, you’re going to see what they do, there’s no idea that’s too new.” said Chip Galusha, ECU Miller School of Entrepreneurship acting director.

Twelve teams will move on to round two, voting will be in February. More than $150,000 in cash and prizes are at stake.