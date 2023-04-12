GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is a time dedicated to showing students all the possibilities within the communications career field at East Carolina University.

On Wednesday, ECU hosted a career panel and career fair for students who are looking for future jobs and internships. 9OYS was at the panel and fair along with more than 28 other potential employers. Jobs ranging from social media strategist to broadcast media were shown.

“It’s really a great opportunity to network, to network with individuals in the industry and to hopefully use those connections to help students as they progress in their careers post-graduation as well as potential internship opportunities during their time here at ECU,” said Laura Prividera, ECU director and professor of communication.

More than 100 students registered for the event. Organizers said this gave students the opportunity to network and build connections.