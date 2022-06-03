GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the East Carolina University baseball team hosting the Greenville Regional and the national attention the Pirates are getting, the University hopes this will entice more students to attend ECU.

ECU officials say events like this bring lots of positive attention to the school, not only for athletes but also for students experiencing the campus when they visit for an event like this. Interim Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at ECU, Dr. Allen Guidry, said all you have to do to convince someone to come to ECU is have them step onto the campus.

“Because as we know, as these positive stories are told, and these, these wonderful things happen as a result of really hard work and intention, right, that that’s going to cause student-athletes to go hey, look, that’s this something special, I want to be a part of it,” said Guidry.

Guidry believes this is part of an ongoing positive trajectory he hopes to see for years to come.