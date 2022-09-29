GREENVILLE, N.C. — Due to the anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian, East Carolina University is making some changes to operations for Friday.

Employees will operate under Condition 1 of the UNC System Adverse Weather & Emergency Event policy beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 until Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon.

While the University is operating under condition 1, there is still the expectation that there will be the continuity of instruction. Faculty should consult the missed class instruction guidance and use their own discretion on which instructional delivery mode is appropriate for their courses, pursuant to the guidelines found in the continuity of instruction best practices.

Students should expect to receive explicit directions from their respective instructors regarding the continuity of instruction plan for their specific courses. Brody School of Medicine and School of Dental Medicine students should receive information from their instructor on schedule changes.

Employees should check with their managers regarding schedules and alternate work locations. For information on condition levels visit this Human Resources page and for information on flexible work arrangements during adverse weather read more here.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Pitt County. The region is forecast to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and periods of heavy rainfall, which may result in flash flooding in low-lying areas and damage to trees. Hurricane Ian is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression as it makes its way across North Carolina.

Forecasts for the Greenville area call for 3-6 inches of rain with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 40 mph. There is also a threat for tornadoes in our area. Impacts are expected to begin Thursday night and continue into Saturday morning. Some flash flooding can be expected on city streets, similar to what Greenville experiences during strong thunderstorms. Do not drive, swim or walk through floodwaters. Current forecasts anticipate the Tar River remaining below flood level.

Conditions experienced by individuals will vary, and everyone is responsible for their actions and safety. You must make the most responsible decision for you personally; you know your circumstances and travel route best. Continue to monitor local weather forecasts and ECU Alerts. The Office of Environmental Health and Safety’s website has information on hurricane preparedness.

For updates on student services including transit, which will have reduced service because of the storm, visit https://studentaffairs.ecu.edu/.

If you live in off-campus housing and are unsure whether your house or complex is in a low-lying area or is prone to flooding, contact your property manager now and ask. ECU Physicians clinics will operate normal hours on Friday, Sept. 30. Information is available on a special hotline: 252-744-5080 or 1-800-745-5181. Dental patients should call 252-737-7834 for appointments in Ross Hall or their respective Community Service-Learning Centers.