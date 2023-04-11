JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — School counselor shortages are happening nationwide and local school districts in Eastern North Carolina are trying to adapt.

Onslow County Schools have only 63 counselors in their district currently, which is one counselor per school in the county. They said they will be looking to fill more positions in the future.

The school system partnered with ECU to recruit five students and offer them financial support and a job once they graduate.

“We know a lot of times the school counselors, we can find out what those needs are and really connect them to the services that both the students and the families need so that the student can be successful,” said Brittany Norman, Lead School Counselor for OCS.

