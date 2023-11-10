GREENVILLE, N.C. – As part of the reaccreditation process, a highly regarded recognition of public safety excellence, the East Carolina University Police Department will host a four-year, on-site assessment from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA®), Chief Jason Sugg announced.

CALEA assessor, Chief of Police for the University of Florida Police Department Linda Stump-Kurnick, will visit the agency Nov. 26-29. Stump-Kurnick will examine all aspects of the ECU Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services to verify that the department meets the commission’s standards.

As part of the reaccreditation process, university employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments related to the department’s compliance with the CALEA standards, engagement in community service, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status.

Public comment can be given via the CALEA public comment portal found at the East Carolina University Police Department website or by visiting the Accreditation Public Comment Portal (calea.org). The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the department with information to support continuous improvement, as well as to foster the pursuit of professional excellence.

Standard titles may be viewed on the CALEA website: Law Enforcement – Standards Titles | CALEA® | The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

Questions related to the accreditation process may be directed to the accreditation manager at hayesc@ecu.edu.