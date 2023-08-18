GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the start of the school year for East Carolina University, there’s a lot of exciting things happening. There are also a lot of new experiences, especially for the incoming students.

Students are all moved in, and now they’re getting adjusted to campus life. The ECU Police Department is giving some reminders to these students as they navigate their first weekend in Greenville.

Captain Chris Sutton with the ECU Police Department says the preparation for campus safety starts in the summer. Officers went through active-shooter training to be prepared for any type of situation. Now they’re staffed up and ready to be a resource for students.

“Be aware of your surroundings, go out in groups, be aware of any cups you have if you are out drinking to monitor what may or may not go into your cup,” Sutton said. “We want our incoming students and our new students to become aware of campus and Greenville. We want to be a resource for them, so having additional bodies out in those high traffic times will help that learning curve.”

There are several other safety measures in place. People must have a key card to get into dorms and there are emergency blue light boxes spread throughout campus.

ECU police say it’s always important that if you see something, say something.

They said to call 911 in emergency situations on campus, but they also have a non-emergency line that is always open for students to report any concerns.