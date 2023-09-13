GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The #YouMatterECU campaign started back in January 2022 as a way to normalize conversations around mental health struggles at East Carolina University.

This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, a time to raise awareness for the leading cause of death and share the message that suicide can be prevented. Students gathered for a resource fair on Wednesday. Organizers said it helps students learn more about the ways the university supports mental health.

There were about 20 different groups at the event, from on-campus health groups like the counseling center, a program called BetterYou, CRW Fitness, to ECU Police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Organizers expected between 200-300 people to come through Wednesday’s event, which gave students the opportunity to learn about what’s available to them.

“I think it’s easy to get lost as a student in all the resources that are offered and so, coming to something that maybe showcases a few of them and you can interact with individuals that work in the departments and learn more is really important,” said ECU Coordinator of Well-Being, Gwen Krause.

“Since I’ve started my grad school program, all my classes are online, so even though I’m here, it still feels like I’m distant in a way, so it’s a really cool way to get involved more on campus and meet new people who are having similar struggles or who can relate to each other,” said ECU grad student Jodi Quenelen.

The next YouMatter ECU Resource Fair will be on October 17, from 11 a,m,-2 p.m. at ECU’s Health Sciences Campus Student Center.