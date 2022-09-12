GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – East Carolina University has been ranked in the top 30% of the United States for veterans in a new ranking according to Military Times.

ECU was one of 12 schools in North Carolina included in the annual Best for Vets guide.

To formulate the rankings, Military Times asked colleges and universities to answer more than 70 questions about services and programs tailored for military students — whether active-duty, veterans, families or dependents of service members.

Student success (completion, retention, persistence and GPA) was the biggest factor in determining ranked schools, followed by military-specific resources and financial aid offered. Other measures included admissions and registration policies and employees.

ECU offers resources to help students transition from the military to college life. The Military and Veterans Resource Center, on the second floor of the Mendenhall Building, plays a vital role in making ECU’s campus welcoming for veterans, service members and their families.

ECU was the first campus in North Carolina with a VetSuccess On Campus counselor, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In addition, ECU offers a veteran-specific orientation and COAD 1000 seminar, mentoring programs and a Veteran Leadership Academy. The university hosts a Veteran to Scholar Boot Camp — an intensive two-week, program that helps integrate veterans to university life. The program is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

ECU moved up in the rankings since 2021, when it was 47th in the Southeast, 160th among public universities, and 203rd overall. ECU has been included several times in the decade since the rankings were created as a resource for veterans to help with their educational decisions.