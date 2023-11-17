GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University School of Art and Design kicked off its annual holiday art sale Friday at the Leo W. Jenkins Fine Arts Center.

Students from each art department were able to showcase their work and raise funds for the art guilds and future programs. The event not only highlights the work of ECU art students but also allows the public to pick up a thoughtful handmade gift for the holidays. The public also learns more about what students work on throughout the year.

“Well, this is an annual thing that we do every year for the holiday sale,” said Lily Jarrell, who works in the print-making department. “And we just want to show people our work and try and get ourselves out there career-wise and try and build ourselves as artists and get comfortable with work and selling work and everything.”

If you missed out on the event on Friday, there’s still time to stop by. The last day of the sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.