ECU seeing decline in COVID-19 cases on campus, among students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases after an outbreak in several of its living facilities.

According to the Return to Pirate Nation COVID Dashboard, there were 73 active cases among students and faculty as of Friday. That’s 74 fewer cases than what we reported last week.

Reportedly, 68% of students are fully vaccinated and 77% of faculty have gotten the vaccine.

ECU Associate Dean of Students, Lauren Thorn, said they are pleased to see the decline.

“We expected that with students coming together for the first couple weeks, living in a residential hall, going to off-campus events, there was understandably going to be a surge,” Thorn said. “Now with higher immunity from vaccination and natural immunity we’re starting to see that downhill slide.”

ECU has on-campus testing and vaccination clinics that have been used during the new semester.