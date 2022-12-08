GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University students are taking their final exams this week and wrapping up another semester of classes.

This semester marked a return to normalcy for the ECU community. COVID-19 testing, masking and social distancing requirements are no longer in place.

University officials said they’ve been glad to hold many ECU traditions in-person this semester. Popular traditions include football games, student organization events and homecoming festivities.

“A lot of what we promise students when they come into ECU is that in-person traditional college experience, so they are recruited and admitted with this expectation of being able to be a part of different activities and events, and we want to be able to provide that,” said Lauren Thorn, associate dean with the ECU Dean of Students office.

ECU will host its fall commencement ceremony next Friday at Minges Coliseum.