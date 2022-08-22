GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU students were filled with mixed emotions as they returned to campus Monday for the first day of class.

“How do I even describe it? I’m like, happy but I’m sad,” said Lauren Cekada, an ECU senior.

“At the same time, it’s a lot of emotions,” Cekada added. “I feel really weird, being here for the last time on my last first day of school. And I know that I’m graduating in the fall, so I don’t have very long here left. And it’s just kind of overwhelming, but happy at the same time.”

Some students were also happy to have a full slate of face-to-face classes again.

“It’s crazy, because everything is so much busier,” ECU senior Rachel Brown said. “I’m not used to seeing this many students because it’s the first time that a lot of the classes are back face-to-face. And I’ve been seeing so many of my old friends that haven’t seen since freshman year. It’s just really cool being able to see everyone back.”

While seniors are taking time to soak up their last moments of college, freshmen are look forward to new experiences.

“I’m mostly looking forward to making friends in my classes,” said Madison Nixon, an ECU freshman. “And getting to know my professors because they seem pretty cool.”

“I’m grateful that most of the students were back on campus that after the past two and a half years. It’s been real rough with COVID lately. And right now I just feel like the presence of all of the students now. We’re getting back to normal and it really feels good,” said senior Alvin Group.