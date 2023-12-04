GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University wrapped up another semester of classes on Monday.

WNCT stopped by campus to talk with students about how the semester went and their final push to the end. Monday was their last day of classes and final exams will start for them on Wednesday.

“This semester went well. I’m in the honors college so I’m thankful for that. I’m just trying to maintain consistency and work hard.” said Marcus Okafor, a junior.

“It’s definitely stressful. It’s a lot, but I’m managing, powering through,” said Angie Balazich, a freshman.

Students said that some of their favorite memories this semester was joining clubs and going to events and games around campus and Greenville. ECU officially wraps up the semester with fall graduation on December 15.