GREENVILLE, N.C. — A group of East Carolina University students will spend their summer break throughout eastern North Carolina communities helping those who help others.

The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Public Fellows Internship Program partners students with local government, economic development, educational and nonprofit agencies to help address community-identified priorities. The paid internship program offers students a chance to use their talents in a professional setting, gain hands-on experience and help with projects that have real-world impact.

The 2023 SECU Public Fellows Internship cohort is:

Alayna Boyer of Greenville – Arts of the Pamlico

Ashton Burgess of Granite Falls – Greenville Museum of Art

Hayden Clark of Matthews – City of Goldsboro

Sydney Cook of Cary – NC Stop Human Trafficking

Katie Council of Washington – Beaufort County Economic Development

Dietrich Downing of Jacksonville – NC Coastal Federation

Emily Findling of Grimesland – Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce

DaNisha Harris of Fayetteville – Sound Rivers

Tanner Hayslette of Rolesville – Hope Restorations

Jennifer Heath of LaGrange – Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina

Jasmine Johnson of Gibsonville – One Place

Braxton Kilby of Hickory – Washington County Government

Victoria Koors of Greenville – A Time for Science

Stephanie Lizardo of Clinton – East Carolina Vocational Center

Brenner Miller of Southport – NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

Madison Perzel of Charlotte – Town of Grifton

Markell Rawls of Clayton – Habitat for Humanity

Alexandria Simpson of Lumberton – Choanoke Area Development Association

Tamia Slye of Rocky Mount – NC CIVIL

Emily Walden of Fayetteville – NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

The internship program is funded by the SECU Foundation which fosters workplace experiences for undergraduates while helping rural communities build professional capacity to address public issues. East Carolina University is a founding member of the program which began in 2014 as the SECU Public Service Internship program.

“Creating mutually beneficial relationships with community partners across the region is an important mission for ECU,” said program manager Cassie Keel. “The SECU Public Fellows Internship program allows us to work together to provide services to the region, while also preparing our students for their future.”

To date, the SECU Public Fellows Internship program at ECU has provided 156 internships with over 73 eastern North Carolina organizations. This year, 20 ECU undergraduates were selected to the program to work with sites across 11 counties. Students will complete 330 internship hours as part of the program and receive a $4,645 stipend.

Past interns have had a hand in downtown revitalization efforts, developing strategic plans, incorporating customer relations management programs, water quality testing and reporting, building and implementing programs for community members, organizing festivals and fundraisers, and much more.

Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor for Economic and Community Engagement, Dr. Angela Lamson stated, “ECU’s mission is to serve as a national model for student success, public public service, and regional transformation, all of which align with the PFI program. PFI is a great example of promoting student success as students learn job skills that may influence career pathways, while serving in important roles alongside community leaders, with the potential of transforming our region by retaining ECU students in eastern North Carolina.”

The program is available to ECU undergraduates who are North Carolina residents and have completed at least 60 semester credit hours.

Learn more about the SECU Public Fellows Internship Program at go.ecu.edu/pfi.