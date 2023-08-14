GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University will conduct a full test of the ECU Alert emergency notification system at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 . On Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., mini tests will take place on just the indoor/outdoor speakers across Main and Health Sciences campuses. The message will state it is a test of the alert system.

Friday’s test will assess multiple communication systems including the ECU homepage, email, indoor and outdoor loudspeakers, VOIP phone text and voice, SMS text messages, desktop pop-up notifications, and messages on digital signs.

People on campus will hear a voice message on their office telephones and on loudspeakers that will identify this as a test of the ECU Alert emergency notification system. Employees, students, and parents will also receive ECU Alert test emails to registered accounts. Digital screens located throughout campus will carry a test message. Users who have registered for ECU Alert cellphone messages will receive one SMS text message on Friday, Aug. 18.

Campus computer users are reminded that the university has a pop-up notification system, AlertUs, which will fill the computer screen with the ECU Alert message when activated. After the users have read the message, clicking “Acknowledge” will close the warning. Employees working remotely may also experience this pop-up notification.

Registration for cellphone messaging is available by selecting the ECU Family & Community Registration tab at alertinfo.ecu.edu.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to download the free safety app LiveSafe from their preferred App Store. LiveSafe allows users to discretely and anonymously report suspicious activity and safety concerns to the ECU Police Department. A recent addition to the app is the mobile panic button feature, which can be utilized when “Allow Location Access” is selected during its download. Additional safety features available on the app are GoSafe and SafeRide. We encourage our fellow pirates to download LiveSafe. It is the only app affiliated with ECU with features specifically built for East Carolina University.