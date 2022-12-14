GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall graduation ceremonies will be held for East Carolina University students on Friday at 9 a.m. in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Misty Miller, a member of the class of 1999, will be the keynote speaker. She is the senior vice president of organizational development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the largest youth-serving nonprofits with nearly 5,000 locations serving more than 3.6 million children and teens each year.

ECU reported in a press release about Miller’s participation that, for almost 20 years, she has dedicated her career to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in eastern North Carolina. Miller is also involved in a variety of continuing education programs including Leadership Summit, a selective educational program for CEOs of high-performing Boys & Girls Club organizations designed by Harvard Business School and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

A livestream of the event will be available for those unable to attend. The link to the livestream will be posted on the commencement website and become active Friday morning.

Approximately 2,000 students will graduate from ECU this fall, representing 90 North Carolina counties and 28 states.

ECU reports those not attending the commencement or recognition ceremonies should avoid areas near the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus and main campus. Most traffic for the 9 a.m. ceremony will enter using Charles Boulevard. Elm Street, 14th Street, 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard will also have additional traffic. Motorists should expect traffic impacts in the area through late afternoon.