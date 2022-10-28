GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University will host advocate and educator Bonny Shade for a program titled “Just Another Assault: A Conversation to End Sexual Violence” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Minges Coliseum.

Shade is a noted speaker and educator focusing on helping prevent sexual violence. She has spoken to over 15,000 students and professionals on this topic. As a survivor of sexual violence, she is telling her own story to empower and educate others.

“Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council (IFC) leaders have been planning this event since February when we first saw Bonny Shade speak at the Southeast Greek Leadership Association Conference,” said Panhellenic President Jenna Mallberg. “We recognize sexual violence is an issue that impacts our entire university community, and we are determined to do our part in education and prevention. We are excited to host Bonny so she can share her personal story and professional insights with the campus.”

Shade speaks on four core areas of sexual violence to create sustainable and attainable prevention education. Students will learn, grow and be purposeful in the way they begin to discuss this topic with each other.

Sponsors include the ECU Panhellenic Association, the ECU Interfraternity Council, Student Government Association and the Department of Student Engagement.