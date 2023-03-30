GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University will host about 1,300 high school students at the North Carolina FIRST Robotics Competition State Championship this Saturday and Sunday inside Minges Coliseum.

Forty teams from across North Carolina will compete for awards in design excellence, competitive play, sportsmanship and teamwork as they maneuver their robots to complete tasks, overcome obstacles and score points. Competing teams have the chance to advance to the FIRST International Robotics Championship April 19-22 in Houston.

A team of volunteers from ECU is supporting the event.

Dr. Robin Coger, provost at ECU and a FIRST board member, said: “FIRST tournaments and championships are culminations of the work invested by teams of young people throughout the season. The events are always energetic and put robotics, teamwork and ‘coopertition’— a FIRST core value that demands cooperation even during competitions — all on display. ECU is looking forward to hosting the teams and volunteers at this weekend’s FRC state championship.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying matches through 7 p.m. On Sunday, the opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., with qualifying matches continuing at 9:30 a.m. Playoffs and awards will be 2 to 5 p.m. Free public tickets can be reserved online at firstnorthcarolina.org.

With support from mentors, teams leverage science, technology, engineering and math in building the robots that are designed to solve a problem under a standard set of rules. FIRST Robotics Competition engages youth ages 14-18. This season’s theme is “Charged Up.”

An international nonprofit organization founded in 1989, FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) programs are designed to prepare youth for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs.