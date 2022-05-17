GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University will host a national conference that provides networking opportunities and research-based presentations for scholars researching digital writing practices. Practicing Digital Activisms is the theme of this year’s national Computers and Writing Conference. The event takes place May 19-21, 2022 at the Main Campus Student Center.

More than 200 participants are expected to travel to Greenville to attend this conference in person with an additional 150 registered to attend virtually. Several ECU dorms will serve as lodging for the conference.

Organizers say ECU was chosen to host this national conference because of its strong Rhetoric, Writing, and Professional Communication doctoral program and research faculty in computers and writing studies. The conference takes place each year at universities across the nation where local connections help make for a strong experience for attendees. After it had to cancel in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, ECU welcomes the hybrid in-person and virtual event to Greenville.

In addition to the workshops and research presentations, those making their way to Greenville, NC for the 3-day event can participate in graduate research networking hours, awards banquet and a night out in the uptown arts district. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Charlton McIlwain from NYU Steinhardt. McIlwain is a professor of media, culture and communication and is the vice provost for faculty engagement and development at NYU. Author of several books, McIlwain’s work focuses on the topics of computing technology, race, inequality, and racial justice activism.

This year’s conference is co-hosted by ECU’s Department of English, the University Writing Program, and the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences. ECU’s Office of Continuing and Professional Education provided strategic planning, registration management, and event planning services.

There are a limited number of in-person and virtual spots available. Register at cwcon2022.org.