GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University Fraternity and Sorority Life, in partnership with ECU Health and Well-Being, will host Michelle Guobadia at 6 p.m. Monday in the Main Campus Student Center to kick off National Hazing Prevention Week.

Guobadia, the director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at UNC Charlotte and a renowned speaker with the Catalyst Agency, will present “Hazing Makes You a Better Member & Other Stupid Myths.” With her biting wit and keen insight into Greek ritual, Guobadia insists that you cannot build a lifelong bond by first tearing a person down or using ridicule and violence to make them feel they are part of a special community. Guobadia speaks from experience, not only as a sorority member who has been hazed, but also as someone who actively took part in these harmful traditions, believing this behavior was an important part of her Greek experience.

This free, non-ticketed event is open to the campus community and the public.

“Michelle connected with some of our fraternity and sorority life leaders when they attended the Southeastern Greek Leaders Association Conference back in February and immediately captured their attention with her dynamic presentation and engaging personality,” said Christopher Cooper, interim associate director of fraternity and sorority life at ECU. “As a result of this keynote, attendees will learn what it truly means to be part of a values-based organization and how to take steps to end ‘traditions’ that cause harm to their brothers and sisters.”

ECU’s Fraternity and Sorority Life community consists of 40 chapters with more than 2,100 members.

National Hazing Prevention Week Schedule: