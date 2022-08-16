GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences soon will launch the 16th season of its Voyages of Discovery Series, featuring an expert pane; who will address the topics of sustainability through energy and innovation; activism, empowerment and justice; and diversity, race and identity in America.

The season opens on Oct. 27 with Vijay Vaitheeswaran, award-winning author and editor of The Economist, who will discuss “Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.”

Vaitheeswaran is a leading authority on China, global health, international trade, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. As editor of The Economist, he delivers an incisive perspective on America’s climate and green infrastructure efforts, and keeps a watchful eye on trends and corporate pledges of net-zero emissions, looking for signs of promise as well as greenwashing.

His opinion pieces have appeared in leading publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times and Foreign Policy, and he frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, MSNBC, BBC and NPR.

On Dec. 8, Carmen Perez, president and CEO of The Gathering for Justice and co-founder of Justice League NYC and Justice League CA — two state-based task forces for advancing a juvenile and criminal justice reform agenda — will visit campus to discuss “There’s a Land for Everyone.”

Perez was one of the co-chairs of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, which drew more than 5 million people from across the globe, and she is co-founder of Poderistas, a digital lifestyle community that inspires, affirms and informs Latinas to leverage their power to transform lives. She has been featured in numerous media outlets, including TIME, Newsweek, MSNBC and Univision.

On March 2, 2023, the series will conclude with bestselling author Jason Mott. The North Carolinian will lead a discussion about his national award-winning novel “Hell Of A Book,” in which he discusses the impact and reality of race and identity on the American landscape.

Among its many awards, “Hell Of A Book” won the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction, and was a Jenna Bush Hager “Read With Jenna” Book Club pick, Carnegie Medals For Excellence in Fiction Longlist selection, a 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize Longlist selection, a Joyce Carol Oates Prize Longlist selection and the 2021 Sir Walter Raleigh Prize for Fiction winner. Following his presentation, Mott will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase at the event.

Special-access receptions with guest speakers are held prior to each public presentation. Season tickets to the discussions and individual tickets to receptions and discussions are available online, through the ECU Central Ticket Office, or by calling 252-328-4788 or toll free at 1-800-328-2787.