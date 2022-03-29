GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine has again ranked as North Carolina’s most diverse medical school in a listing of the 2023 Best Graduate Schools released today by U.S. News & World Report.

ECU’s medical school ranked near the top in the nation in several categories related to its three-fold mission: to increase the supply of primary care physicians serving the state; to improve the health status of eastern North Carolina residents and to enhance access to minority and disadvantaged students to medical education.

“Our rankings in U.S. News & World Report demonstrate the fulfillment of our mission. We are leaders in diversity and creating physicians who practice primary care in rural and underserved communities,” said Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine. “These outcomes demonstrate that North Carolina’s investment in Brody continues to bear fruit and reinforce the importance of Brody.”

U.S. News worked with the Robert Graham Center, a division of the American Academy of Family Physicians, to publish four specific categories for medical schools, which were first introduced last year.

The categories and Brody’s rankings this year are:

Most Diverse Medical Schools — ninth out of 125 schools ranked

Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care — 22nd of 161 schools

Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas — 31st of 161 schools

Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas — 13th of 161 schools (Federally-defined geographic areas, populations, or facilities with a shortage of primary, dental or mental health care providers).

Brody ranked the highest for medical schools in North Carolina in each of the four categories. It also was 26th out of 124 U.S. schools ranked in primary care.

“These rankings are reflective of the Brody School of Medicine’s direct response to the health care challenges unique to eastern North Carolina and our state,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, dean of Brody and CEO of Vidant Health. “We are committed to training students who come from North Carolina and have a true calling to serve North Carolinians through medicine by focusing on primary care and practicing in rural communities and areas where health care professionals are in short supply.”

In addition, ECU’s graduate program in education was 89th out of 274 schools ranked, placing it in the top 35% nationwide. Those rankings are based on peer and educational professional assessment, research activity, student selectivity, and faculty resources.

“The College of Education faculty continues to be committed to delivering a high-quality, world-class education to our students,” said Dr. Art Rouse, professor and acting dean of the college. “The faculty create learning opportunities that provide students with the knowledge and skills to positively impact the communities they serve. This commitment to our students is exhibited through our mission of student success, public service, and regional transformation.”

Other ECU programs with updated rankings for 2023 were biology, psychology, public affairs, and social work. For more information, visit the U.S. News & World Report website.