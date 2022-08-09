GREENVILLE, N.C — East Carolina University’s Dr. Jami Leibowitz, associate director of global affairs and chair of Global Partners in Education, has received a Fulbright U.S. Global Scholar Program award for the 2022-2023 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

While abroad, Leibowitz will engage in a project aimed at strengthening avenues for cultural exchange and the development of cultural understanding between nations by increasing capacity for high-impact international education opportunities through virtual exchange. Virtual exchange leverages technology to connect students in different countries for facilitated, peer-to-peer, collaborative interactions to help them build the intercultural skills essential to thrive in today’s interconnected world. Through her Fulbright project, Leibowitz will spend two months each in Indonesia, Namibia and Kazakhstan, during which time she will evaluate each institution’s capacity for virtual exchange, provide workshops, continue ongoing work and conduct a virtual exchange class in collaboration with ECU through the award-winning Global Understanding program.

“Dr. Leibowitz’s work through Global Partners in Education is a great example of ECU’s commitment to providing unique and impactful educational experiences to our students,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers. “This prestigious award serves as recognition of that effort, and her project to develop new partnerships within the program will help elevate the perception of ECU on the global stage.”

Leibowitz is among over 800 U.S. citizens who will conduct research or teach abroad for the 2022- 2023 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Fulbright scholars engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.