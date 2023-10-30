GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s midwifery program is getting nearly $4 million to expand its program.

The program was one of eight across the country selected for the federal grant. University officials hope this increases the number of certified nurse-midwives in the community to provide better care for rural areas.

“That money is going specifically to the students,” said Dr. Pam Reis, associate professor and department chair at the ECU College of Nursing. “The students will get a scholarship and also what we’re really excited about is this is the first time we’ve been able to use the money to pay preceptors. Seventy-three percent or more of our students stay in North Carolina, so this money will be well used.”

The grant will also increase the number of students in the program. They can now admit up to 20 students per graduating class.

