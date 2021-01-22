Edenton-Chowan Schools teacher one of nine regional award winners, now eligible for state honor

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teacher in the Edenton-Chowan Schools system is one of nine regional teachers of the year that were named on Friday. Each is now eligible for the 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year honor.

Jennifer Attkisson is a first-grade teacher at White Oak Elementary School in Edenton. The full list of winners are:

West: Susanna Cerrato, Ira B. Jones Elementary (Asheville City Schools)

Northwest: Erin Ellington, Mabel School (Watauga County Schools)

Southwest: Ceclia Sizoo-Roberson, Piedmont IB Middle School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

Piedmont Triad: Kelly Poquette, E.M. Yoder Elementary, Alamance-Burlington School System

Sandhills: Nicole Rivers, Gray’s Creek High School, Cumberland County Schools

North Central: Eugenia Floyd, Mary Scroggs Elementary, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Northeast: Jennifer Attkisson, White Oak Elementary, Edenton-Chowan Schools

Southeast: Jennifer Bryan, South Brunswick High School, Brunswick County Schools

Charter schools: Jeremy White, West Lake Preparatory Academy, Denver

Maureen Stover, a science teacher at Cumberland International Early College High School in Cumberland County, is currently the state Teacher of the Year.

“We are fortunate to have these dedicated and enthusiastic educators leading North Carolina’s students every day,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “Their passion and commitment to students is evident in how they connect, engage, and inspire those both in and outside of the classroom.

“I send sincerest congratulations to this group of exceptional educators and extend deepest thanks for their tireless efforts in keeping students at the center of everything they do.”

The 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced April 9 at a ceremony in Cary.

