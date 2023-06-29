TARBORO, N.C. — Eight of the nine members of the Radiography Class of 2023 at Edgecombe Community College have earned their certification, becoming registered radiographers and earning the title R.T.(R)(ARRT), which signifies Registered Technologist in Radiography by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.

Nine students graduated from the program in May 2023.

The graduates are certified nationally as radiographers, which enables them to work anywhere in the United States or further their education in post-primary pathways such as radiation therapy, ultrasound, CT/MRI, nuclear medicine, cardiovascular interventional radiography, and mammography.