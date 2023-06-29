TARBORO, N.C. — Edgecombe Community College SkillsUSA participants brought home a silver medal from the National Leadership and Skills Conference held June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A team of ECC students won 2nd place in the Career Pathways Showcase – Industrial and Engineering Technology – Post Secondary competition. Team members were Matthew Duff and Payden Kiser, students at Edgecombe Early College High School, and Rafael Serrano Acosta, who attends SouthWest Edgecombe High School. All three students are dual enrolled in ECC classes.

Faculty advisors were Rebecca Stamilio Ehret, Trey Cherry, and Dr. Johnica Ellis-Kiser.

Carson Parker, who attends SouthWest Edgecombe High School, competed in a large field in the Welding Sculpture – High School competition, receiving high praise from fellow competitors and onlookers alike. Parker’s advisor was ECC instructor Josh Briggs.

Students who finish first in select events at the state competition are eligible to compete at the national level. These students captured first-place awards at the SkillsUSA state conference in April.