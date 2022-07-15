ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University has announced they are offering a free one-time scholarship valued up to $1,000.

According to a media release, This scholarship is available for new transfer, new military and military-affiliated, and readmitted students who have stopped out for at least one semester; regardless of their GPA.

ECSU is offering a one-time free tuition scholarship. (Photo Credit: Elizabeth City State University)

In addition to this tuition scholarship, the university announced in the spring that they are awarding a $1,000 housing grant to students who live on campus this upcoming school year.

“ECSU is ranked the #1 most affordable;e four-year HB“ECSU is the #1 most affordable four-year HBCU in the nation, and we’re combining our housing grant with this tuition grant so our new transfer, military, and readmitted scholars can graduate with little-to-no student debt,” says ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon.

“Many families were impacted by COVID, so students will be able to set aside their worries about cost, become part of our Viking family, and dream about their future.”

Students who are interested must apply and submit all official transcripts by August 5.