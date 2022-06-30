WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin Community College was one of several North Carolina community colleges that received bomb threats Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Tim Manning.

The county’s central communications office received a bomb threat directed toward the community college just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Facebook post.

“The entire campus was secured and searched by members of law enforcement / fire-rescue,” the post reads. “Through the investigation it was found that over the course of the day, bomb threats had been called in at numerous community colleges across the state. Even though there were numerous threats made across North Carolina today, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office treated this threat as a serious matter, always keeping the safety of the students and faculty as a first priority. After the buildings were cleared, the campus was released to Martin Community College administrative staff to resume operations.”

Edgecombe Community College said Thursday afternoon its Rocky Mount campus had also received a bomb threat. Police searched the campus and found no suspicious items.

ALL CLEAR: Rocky Mount police have cleared the Rocky Mount campus following a reported bomb threat earlier Thursday. No suspicious items were found during a thorough search of campus. The Rocky Mount campus will remain closed Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CHxIUjHgUf — Edgecombe Community College (@EdgecombeCC) June 30, 2022

Durham Tech followed similar protocols after a separate bomb threat.