ENC districts return to school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The fall semester begins Monday, August 17 for school districts across the east.

It’s a year unlike any other, as many students incorporate virtual learning into their academic school year.

Some schools are starting the year fully online, while others are working in a hybrid format with some days online and other days will be in-person.

Teachers will connect with students to provide live and recorded instruction through videoconferencing, phone calls, and emails.

Students spent last week picking up remote learning supplies such as tablets, laptops, or chrome books.

“it presents obstacles for everyone. parents have valid concerns, but teachers, principals, school administrators, district administrators also have obstacles,” Patrick Holmes, Lenoir County Public Schools, PIO.

Some school districts will do a review within the next couple of weeks and they’ll decide the next steps based on COVID-19 case data.

