GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the first day of Pride Month, the Senate passed the Parents Bill of Rights, or Senate Bill 755.

The bill would ban teaching sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade. It would also require schools to notify the parent if any student questions their gender identity.

One Eastern North Carolina parent and committee member of the ENC Pride, Crystal French, has concerns about if this bill were to be enforced.

“I think this would basically take my children’s right to know where the safe spaces are, where the safe teachers are because we expect teachers to protect our children,” said French.

French also said this bill could put children in harm if they have troubling home lives. This bill will now go on to the House of Representatives for consideration.