GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – School districts across Eastern North Carolina said they hoped 2023 would bring continued progress and expanding opportunities.

Lenior County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams said 2022 was full of challenges for all school systems, like the return from COVID-19.

“The last few years have been very difficult for almost all schools’ systems, it’s been a very difficult, unsettled, uneasy time, but 2022 was our most normal year in a long time,” Williams said.

Washington County Schools said overcrowding was an obstacle faced.

“Due to the need for a new school, in 2021, we had to close our largest school. So, we have in 2022, you’ve got 62 percent of the kids in one building,” said Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr.

2022 also brought big wins for education, such as academic gains in Lenoir County Public Schools.

“Student achievement gains were impressive; we had our strongest growth as a school system in 17 years. Two of our schools were named in the National Distinguished Schools program,” said Williams. “We actually have pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs that are ending in guaranteed jobs for our students.”

For Martin County Schools, 2022 saw the full opening of the new Innovation Campus, which those with the district said had great success.

“It’s been a great start. We did things like our first-ever career and college fair here at the campus. When we brought people from all over the place and a number of local colleges, universities, and programs. It’s been a big year for us and it’s only going to get bigger,” said Martin County Schools Public Information Officer Sarah Stalls.

Washington County Schools said a new facility is on the horizon, thanks to grant funding secured in 2022.

“Washington County Schools was elated to receive $40 million for a new building,” said Carr.

The districts said they hope 2023 brings further progress.

“All schools are going to meet growth, so we’re not satisfied with four out of five. Every superintendent will tell you, you want one hundred percent of your schools meeting growth,” said Carr.

The districts also said they look forward to continuing to serve their students and community.

“The proof that our future is bright is on those smiling faces in the hallways and the cafeteria,” said Williams.